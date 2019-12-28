UP govt sanctions additional Rs 9.65 crore for blanket distribution

In a bid to provide relief to people battling severe winter, Uttar Pradesh government on Saturday sanctioned an additional Rs 9.65 crore for blanket distribution in 44 districts. According to state relief commissioner G S Priyadarshi, blankets worth Rs 2.89 lakh have been distributed so far.

The government has provided bonfire facility at around 12,000 places and has opened 700 shelter homes. Priyadarshi said the state government has already allocated Rs 19.25 crore for distribution of blankets and another Rs 8 crore was later provided for the purpose.

Several parts of Uttar Pradesh have been reeling under intense cold from the past couple of days due to cold wave conditions. The harsh weather is making lives of the poor tough forcing them to flock to night shelters. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Delhi, Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh are likely to be affected by the cold wave for the next couple of days. (ANI)

