Youth's body retrieved from well after 17 hours

The body of a youth trapped inside a well in a southern suburb was retrieved on Saturday, almost 17 hours after he fell into it, disaster management officials said. Confirming this a fire department official said the youth's body was retrieved with the help of a local who digs wells for a living.

The youth had fallen into the well by accident on Friday evening in Basdroni area of the city. His body was found stuck in about 5-7 feet in the slushy bed of the 37-feet narrow well, the officials said.

Rescue operation by the disaster management team did not yield result as they could not trace the body till 10 pm on Friday night. The search was halted after it. Rescue personnel had pumped out water from the well.

But as the body could not be found, the well digger's help was sought on Saturday and the body was retrieved, they said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.