Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hiding mountain of truth with bushes of lies: Naqvi on anti-CAA, NRC protesters

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 28-12-2019 19:43 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-12-2019 19:39 IST
Hiding mountain of truth with bushes of lies: Naqvi on anti-CAA, NRC protesters
Union Minister of Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi addressing media persons in Mumbai (Photo/ANI)

Union minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Saturday said that those opposing the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and National Register of Citizens were trying to hide a "mountain of truth with bushes of lies". Addressing a press conference here as part of the BJP's awareness campaign over the contentious CAA and NRC, he also said that Muslims were not living in India out of "compulsion" but due to their "commitment to nationalism".

"Some people with narrow political interests are spreading disinformation among a particular section of society on the CAA, NRC and National Population Register and trying to hide a mountain of truth with bushes of lies," he said. There is no threat to the citizenship of any Indian Muslim from the CAA, NRC or any other law, he said.

"The Narendra Modi government is working towards development without discrimination," the Union minister for minority affairs said. Prime minister Modi has made it clear that CAA was brought in to give citizenship (to persecuted minorities from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan) and not take it away from existing citizens, Naqvi said.

The NRC conducted in Assam was limited to that state, and the exercise would not pose any threat to Indian Muslims, he said. Muslims from other countries could obtain citizenship under the Citizenship Act even before the amendment, he said.

While Pakistan is "hell for minorities, India is heaven", he said, adding that this reality was unacceptable to "divisive forces out to weaken the country". Asked about a police official in Meerut in Uttar Pradesh reportedly asking anti-CAA protesters to "go to Pakistan", Naqvi said action should be taken against the official if it was found to be true.

On a question on RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat calling all 130 crore Indians as "Hindus", the minister said, "when two lakh (Indian) people go for Haj, they are called Hindi".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

'Lakshya' actor Kushal Punjabi found hanging in Bandra home

Better Call Saul Season 5 release date, plot details, more on Jimmy’s abduction

DR Congo joins hand with Rwanda to roll out Ebola vaccination

Why The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 8 sets to reveal jaw-dropping facts

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What JNU needs to learn from AMU, and Jamia Millia Islamia

In the year 2019, three universities of the country witnessed violent protests. However, two of them retained trust and confidence of their students but JNU.&#160;...

Universities avoid portal of Youth Parliament, UGC comes with a letter

The flagship web portal was launched by the President of India in presence of Vice President, Prime Minister, and Minister of Parliamentary Affairs but only four schools and four&#160; high educational institutions have registered in the pa...

Sentiment Analysis on Bushfires in Australia: Will public anger unseat Scott Morrison?

In the Twitter based sentiment analysis, we noticed very strong anger against the incumbent Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison for his alleged ignorance to the rising bushfires in South Australia. As demands of his resignation are bec...

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

CAA-NRC: At Varanasi, Yogi asks officials to take strict action against rumourmongers

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed officials to take strict action against those trying to spread rumours about the Citizenship Amendment Act and a proposed countrywide National Register of Citizens. Holding a review ...

Editors Guild slams BJP's IT cell head for 'offensive' online poll on journalist

The Editors Guild of India slammed BJPs IT cell head Amit Malviya on Saturday for running an offensive online poll on journalist Rajdeep Sardesai, calling for its withdrawal and urging the ruling party to strongly caution its functionary ov...

Yoga invaluable gift from India to mankind: Maha Guv

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Saturday said the invaluable benefits of Yoga are Indias gift to mankind. He was the chief guest at a ceremony marking the 101st Foundation Day of the Yoga Institute in Santa Cruz in Mumbai.Whil...

Delhi Police constable shots self dead

A 33-year-old Delhi Police constable allegedly shot himself dead with his service pistol here on Saturday, officials said. Parun Tyagi allegedly committed suicide at Subroto Park police post near Dhaula Kuan suspectedly over a family disput...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019