Guj: Cold wave condition, Naliya coldest at 3.6 degree Celsius

Cold wave conditions prevailed in the Kutch region of Gujarat on Saturday, with Naliya in Abdasa taluka there recording the state's lowest temperature at 3.6 degrees Celsius, the meteorological department said. The India Meteorological Department said "severe cold wave condition" will prevail in isolated pockets of Kutch region, while "cold wave condition" will be seen in isolated pockets in Banaskantha, Vadodara, Rajkot, Amreli and Surendranagar districts.

Other than Naliya, Deesa in Banaskantha district, Kandla airport region in Kutch, and Bhuj were three other places with among the lowest temperatures at 6.8, 8.2 and 9 degrees Celsius, respectively, the IMD said. Rajkot in Saurashtra district recorded a minimum temperature of 9.3 degrees Celsius, and maximum temperature of 26.3 degree Celsius, while Amreli recorded a minimum temperature of 9.6 degree Celsius on Saturday, it said.

The minimum and maximum temperatures in Gandhinagar were 10 and 25 degree Celsius respectively, and in Ahmedabad, the minimum and maximum temperatures were 10.2 and 24.8 degrees Celsius. Minimum and maximum temperature in Surat was 16.4 and 28.9 degree Celsius, respectively, the IMD further said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.