Case of `hurting sentiments' filed against Raveena in Beed

  • Beed
  • Updated: 28-12-2019 20:23 IST
  • Created: 28-12-2019 20:20 IST
Raveena Tandon (Image courtesy: Instagram)

A case was registered in Beed city of Maharashtra against actor Raveena Tandon, film director Farah Khan and comedian Bharti Singh on Saturday for `hurting religious sentiments' of Christians on a TV show. The complaint was filed by Ashish Shinde, who heads a local NGO, at Shivaji Nagar police station here under IPC section 295 (hurting religious sentiments), a police official said.

It was being transferred to Malad police station in Mumbai under whose jurisdiction the accused live, the official added. Shinde accused that Tandon and others used the Biblical expression "Hallelujah" in an offensive way on Flipkart Video Original's quiz show "Backbenchers".

On Friday, Farah Khan had apologized after Amritsar police registered a similar case against her and others. "I respect all religions, and it would never be my intention to disrespect any. On behalf of the entire team, Raveena Tandon, Bharti Singh and Myself.. we do sincerely apologise," the filmmaker had tweeted.

The show was aired on Christmas eve. Tandon too tweeted that "I haven't said a word that can be interpreted as an insult to any religion. The three of us (Farah Khan, Bharti Singh and I) never intended to offend anyone, but in case we did, my most sincere apologies to those who were hurt."

