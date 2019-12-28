CAA-NRC: At Varanasi, Yogi asks officials to take strict action against rumourmongers

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed officials to take strict action against those trying to spread rumours about the Citizenship Amendment Act and a proposed countrywide National Register of Citizens. Holding a review meeting with officials here on Friday, he also directed registration of FIR against contractors for poor and non-timely completion of road projects and repair works, and jal nigam pipelines works.

The chief minister was on a one-day visit of the temple city. After the review meeting at the Circuit House here, Adityanath also inspected night shelters here and distributed blankets among the inmates, according a government release.

Besides reviewing the law and order, he also enquired about the ongoing projects including the Kashi Vishwanath temple corridor. Speaking about anti-CAA and anti-NRC protests in the city, during which a minor boy lost his life, Yogi asked senior police officials to take effective and strict action against troublemakers.

He also asked them to take strict action in cases of loot and theft in jewellery shops.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.