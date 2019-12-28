MNS attacks Maha govt for riders to farm loan waiver scheme

Conditions laid in the farm loan waiver announced by the Uddhav Thackeray government was an injustice on cultivators as most of them would not be eligible for the write-off, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena leader Anil Shidore said on Saturday

He said CM Thackeray had promised complete farm loan waiver and riders mentioned in a government resolution (GR)issued on Saturday were condemnable

The GR read, "As per the Mahatma Jyotirao Phule FarmerLoan Waiver Scheme, loan up to Rs two lakh taken between April 1, 2015, and March 31, 2019, and which has not been repaid till September 30, 2019, will be eligible for the waiver." Farmers, whose crop loan and restructured loan is more than Rs two lakh will not be eligible for any benefit under the scheme, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.