400 kg of ganja seized; six held Hyderabad, Dec 28(PTI): About 400 kg of ganja has been seized from six people in the city, who planned to transport it to Maharashtra, police said here on Saturday. Acting on a tip off, a police team intercepted their two cars at Shahlibanda area during vehicle checks on Friday.

A check of the vehicles revealed the narcotic hidden in them, police said in a release. They said the men had procured the ganja from the Agency area of Visakhaptnam in Andhra Pradesh at Rs 1,500 per kg and were on their way to transport it to Maharashtra..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.