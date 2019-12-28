Elderly man run over by truck in UP's Bhadohi

A 62-year-old man died in Bharatpur village here on Saturday as he came under the wheels of a truck while the driver was reversing it, police said. According to Aurai police station SO Satya Narayan Mishra, the deceased has been identified as Vishwanath Yadav.

Yadav died on the spot, the SO said. Angry villagers set the truck ablaze after the driver fled the spot, he said.

The body has been sent for post-mortem, Mishra said.

