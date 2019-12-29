Left Menu
Robert Vadra lauds Priyanka Gandhi, says no crime to be with people in grief

  • Updated: 29-12-2019 13:48 IST
A day after Priyanka Gandhi alleged that she was mahandled by police personnel in Lucknow, her husband Robert Vadra on Sunday lauded the Congress general secretary for reaching out to people who need her and said there is no crime to be with those in grief. He also shared a video on Twitter of Priyanka Gandhi being "manhandled" by women cops of UP Police while trying to stop her from meeting the family of former IPS officer S R Darapuri.

"I am extremely disturbed at the way Priyanka was manhandled by the woman cops. While one held her by the throat, the other woman cop pushed her and she fell down. But she was determined and she travelled on a two-wheeler to meet family members of former IPS officer SR Darapuri," he said. In the video, Priyanka Gandhi can be seen riding pillion on a two-wheeer.

"I am proud of you Priyanka for being compassionate and for reaching out to the people who need you. What you did was correct and there is no crime to be with people in need or in grief," Vadra also said. A high-voltage drama unfolded in Lucknow on Saturday evening as Priyanka Gandhi alleged that she was manhandled by police personnel who grabbed her by the throat and pushed her when she resisted their attempts to stop her from visiting the residence of the retired IPS officer, arrested in connection with the recent anti-CAA protests.

The state police denied the allegation as "false", while an angry Congress, at a press conference in Delhi, slammed the police action and demanded imposition of President's Rule in UP.

