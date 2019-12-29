Left Menu
Development News Edition

Minimum temperatures rise in Gujarat

  • PTI
  • |
  • Ahmedabad
  • |
  • Updated: 29-12-2019 20:22 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-12-2019 20:22 IST
Minimum temperatures rise in Gujarat

Deesa in north Gujarat's Banaskantha district on Sunday recorded a minimum temperature of 7 degree Celsius, the lowest in the state. On Friday, the lowest temperature in the state was 3.6 degree Celsius, at Naliya in Kutch district.

The Met department said it expects further rise in the minimum temperatures by 2-3 degree Celsius over the next two days. Ahmedabad recorded a minimum temperature of 12.3 degree Celsius, against 10.2 degree Celsius on Saturday, a bulletin from the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

The minimum temperature at Naliya rose significantly at 8 degree Celsius against 3.6 the day before. The IMD said in its forecast that rise in minimum temperatures by 2-3 degree Celsius was very likely during the next 48 hours in the state.

Banaskantha reeled under a cold wave with the streets wearing a deserted look as people prefered to stay indoors. The cold wave is good news for potato growers in the region as low temperatures suit potato and other rabi crops, experts said.

Among other IMD stations which recorded low minimum temperatures on Sunday were: Bhuj in Kutch district - 9.8 degree Celsius, Kandla Airport in Kutch - 9, Rajkot and Vallabh Vidyanagar in Anand district - 10, Keshod (Junagadh) and Surendranagar in Saurashtra region - 11 degree Celsius. PTI KA KRK KRK.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Why The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 8 sets to reveal jaw-dropping facts

Better Call Saul Season 5 release date, plot details, more on Jimmy’s abduction

Austria's Greens summon party meeting as coalition deal nears

Jamie Dornan’s Fifty Shades onscreen partner Dakota Johnson spends Christmas with Chris Martin

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

What JNU needs to learn from AMU, and Jamia Millia Islamia

In the year 2019, three universities of the country witnessed violent protests. However, two of them retained trust and confidence of their students but JNU.&#160;...

Universities avoid portal of Youth Parliament, UGC comes with a letter

The flagship web portal was launched by the President of India in presence of Vice President, Prime Minister, and Minister of Parliamentary Affairs but only four schools and four&#160; high educational institutions have registered in the pa...

Sentiment Analysis on Bushfires in Australia: Will public anger unseat Scott Morrison?

In the Twitter based sentiment analysis, we noticed very strong anger against the incumbent Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison for his alleged ignorance to the rising bushfires in South Australia. As demands of his resignation are bec...

Videos

Latest News

Spice market to come up in Sonipat: Haryana Minister Dalal

Haryana Agriculture Minister Jai Prakash Dalal on Sunday said the state government has approved a plan to establish spice market in Sersa village of Sonipat district. The minister said that around 50,000 people will also get employment oppo...

BJP blatantly lying about regularising unauthorised colonies: Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday claimed the BJP has been blatantly lying about regularising unauthorised colonies and thanked Urban Development Minister Hardeep Singh Puri for telling truth on the issue through Delhi Developm...

Student goes missing in sea off Rameswaram while trying to

An 18-year-old college student from Karnataka went missing after trying to take a selfie while bathing in the sea off Dhanushkodi near here on Sunday, police said. The student identified as Barjwel strayed deep into the sea and was sucked ...

Knife rampage at rabbi's home was domestic terrorism, New York governor says

New Yorks governor said a knife attack by an assailant who burst into a party at a Hasidic rabbis home and stabbed five people late on Saturday was an act of domestic terrorism.Visiting the scene in Rockland County, about 30 miles 48 km nor...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019