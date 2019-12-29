Minimum temperatures rise in Gujarat

Deesa in north Gujarat's Banaskantha district on Sunday recorded a minimum temperature of 7 degree Celsius, the lowest in the state. On Friday, the lowest temperature in the state was 3.6 degree Celsius, at Naliya in Kutch district.

The Met department said it expects further rise in the minimum temperatures by 2-3 degree Celsius over the next two days. Ahmedabad recorded a minimum temperature of 12.3 degree Celsius, against 10.2 degree Celsius on Saturday, a bulletin from the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

The minimum temperature at Naliya rose significantly at 8 degree Celsius against 3.6 the day before. The IMD said in its forecast that rise in minimum temperatures by 2-3 degree Celsius was very likely during the next 48 hours in the state.

Banaskantha reeled under a cold wave with the streets wearing a deserted look as people prefered to stay indoors. The cold wave is good news for potato growers in the region as low temperatures suit potato and other rabi crops, experts said.

Among other IMD stations which recorded low minimum temperatures on Sunday were: Bhuj in Kutch district - 9.8 degree Celsius, Kandla Airport in Kutch - 9, Rajkot and Vallabh Vidyanagar in Anand district - 10, Keshod (Junagadh) and Surendranagar in Saurashtra region - 11 degree Celsius. PTI KA KRK KRK.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.