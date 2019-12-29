Scooty owner challaned Rs 6,300 after Priyanka rides it without helmet in Lucknow: Traffic police
The UP traffic police has slapped a fine of Rs 6,300 on the owner of the two-wheeler on which Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra travelled to reach retired IPS officer SR Darapuri's residence in Lucknow as she and the driver rode the vehicle without helmet, a senior official said Sunday. They rode the scooty for almost 30 minutes to reach their destination, Congress sources said.
"Based on photographs we got from social media two persons could be seen riding a two-wheeler without helmet. It was verified and revealed the two-wheeler was driven by Dheeraj Gurjar. Based on the details of the vehicle obtained from M-Parivahan (a mobile app containing details of vehicles), a challan was issued," Superintendent of Police (Traffic) Poornendu Singh told PTI. According to the e-challan, the owner of the two-wheeler is Rajdeep Singh, who has to pay the fine, police said.
Congress leader Dheeraj Gurjar drove the two-wheeler and Priyanka Gandhi covered almost two kilometres in 30 minutes from Polytechnic Crossing to Munshipulia Crossing Saturday evening, the party sources said. A high-voltage drama had unfolded in Lucknow after Priyanka Gandhi alleged she was stopped and manhandled by police personnel when she resisted their attempt to stop her from visiting the residence of Darapuri, arrested in connection with anti-citizenship law protests in the state.
