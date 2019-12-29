Left Menu
Student goes missing in sea off Rameswaram while trying to

  • Madurai
  • Updated: 29-12-2019 20:41 IST
  • Created: 29-12-2019 20:41 IST
An 18-year-old college student from Karnataka went missing after trying to take a selfie while bathing in the sea off Dhanushkodi near here on Sunday, police said. The student identified as Barjwel strayed deep into the sea and was sucked in by a giant wave, they said.

The victim studying in a private college in Karnataka had come on a tour to Tamil Nadu along with several other students, they said. Despite warning, some students including Barjwel bathed in the sea, police said.

The boy went into deep waters when a giant wave struck and sucked him into the sea, they added, Though his colleagues raised an alarm, the fishermen in the area rushed for help but could not trace him. The coastal marine police were informed about the incident.

The marine police with the assistance of fire service personnel were searching for his body, police said..

