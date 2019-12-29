Koregaon Bhima: No events affecting harmony, Pune collector to

The district administration in Pune in Maharashtra on Sunday asked political parties to not organise any event in Koregaon Bhima, site of a historic battle on New Year in 1818, that could disturb peace and social harmony. The celebration marking the 200th year of the battle was marred by caste violence, which police claimed was due to provocative speeches at the Elgar Parishad in Koregaon Bhima a day earlier.

It led to several arrests, including of well known rights activists whom the Pune police accused of having Maoist links. Addressing a press meet on Sunday, Pune Collector Naval Kishore Ram said, "We have completed all preparations for the anniversary celebrations of the Koregaon Bhima Battle.

We appeal to political parties and social organisations to not hold any political event or indulge in sloganeering apart from those related to the battle anniversary." Ram said drinking water and refreshment arrangements, toilet facilities, parking among others is in place for the anniversary celebrations, and so are drones and CCTV cameras at the site to keep vigil. Thousands of people have over the years assembled at the Koregaon Bhima 'Vijay Stambh' (victory pillar) in Patne Phakta there to celebrate a battle in which the British East India Company, comprising a large number of Dalit soldiers, defeated the Brahmin Peshwa Army of the Maratha Confederacy.

The battle and the victory has been seen over the years by social commentators as an emancipatory one for the historically oppressed classes. Kolhapur Range Inspector-General Suhas Warke said 10,000 security personnel have been deployed for the Koregaon Bhima anniversary.

Sandeep Patil, Superintendent of Pune (Rural) Police, of which the Koregaon Bhima area is a part, said 750 people have been detained as a preventive measure, and social media was being monitored to keep a lid on rumour mongering. "We have got some 25 Tik Tok videos deleted and 15 Facebook pages taken off after finding content objectionable during our (Koregaon Bhima anniversary) surveillance," SP Patil said..

