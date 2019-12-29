Pro-CAA rally held in Akola in Maharashtra

A well-attended pro-Citizenship Amendment Act rally was held in Akola in Maharashtra on Sunday with speakers at the event claiming some sections of society were being misled about the new law. The rally, organised by the Rashtriya Suraksha Manch, started from Mungilal Bajoria School here and culminated with a public gathering near the Collectorate.

"The Citizenship Amendment Act is not against anybody. It does not take away the citizenship of anybody," Union Minister and BJP Lok Sabha MP from Akola Sanjay Dhotre said.

The CAA seeks to grant citizenship to non-Muslim refugees who came to India before December 31, 2014, to escape religious persecution in Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan. PTI COR BNM BNM.

