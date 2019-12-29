Maha: Speeding truck crushes couple, kids escape with injuries

A speeding tanker on Sunday crushed to death a couple on a motorcycle while their two children escaped with minor injuries, police in Maharashtra's Nagpur said. The incident took place in the afternoon on Umred Road under Hudkeshwar police station limits, said an official.

"Suresh Chaudhary (37), his wife Sheetal (32), son Shashwat (6) and daughter Saumya (3) were on a motorcycle and had taken a turn for Outer Ring Road at Vihirgaon under-bridge when a speeding 10-wheeler truck knocked them down," he said. Suresh and Sheetal fell off the two-wheeler and came under the wheels of the truck, while Shashwat and Saumya escaped with minor injuries, he informed.

"The couple, of Mohadi village in Kuhi tehsil here, was declared dead on arrival. The truck driver fled the spot and efforts are on to nab him," he said. "The tanker had unloaded tar at a local unit and was going to Vadodara in Gujarat at great speed. The driver also took a wrong U-turn and he failed to see the motorcycle coming from the service road," Assistant Inspector Sakharam Mole of Hudkeshwar police station said..

