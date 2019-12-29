3 dead, 1 injured as tempo falls into gorge on Expressway

Three persons were killed after a tempo in which they travelling plunged into a gorge near Khopoli on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway on Sunday, police said. According to police, one person suffered injuries in the incident that took place around 12.30 pm.

"The tempo, which was carrying goods, was coming from Nagpur and going towards Nagothane in Raigad district. While negotiating a sharp turn near the Khopoli exit on the Mumbai- Pune Expressway, the driver lost control over the vehicle and it fell into the gorge," an official of Khopoli police station said. The driver, Anil Gaikwad, and two others died in the mishap, he said, adding that the injured person was admitted to a hospital in Panvel..

