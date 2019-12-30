Left Menu
Development News Edition

Vishwesha Teertha Swami selflessly served society, inspired rich-poor alike: Sri Sri Ravishankar

Spiritual leader Sri Sri Ravishankar condoled the demise of Vishwesha Teertha Swami who passed away on Sunday and said that throughout his life he had served the society even in fragile health but with a very strong spirit.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 30-12-2019 10:03 IST
  • |
  • Created: 30-12-2019 10:03 IST
Vishwesha Teertha Swami selflessly served society, inspired rich-poor alike: Sri Sri Ravishankar
Spiritual leader Sri Sri Ravishankar [File Image]. Image Credit: ANI

Spiritual leader Sri Sri Ravishankar condoled the demise of Vishwesha Teertha Swami who passed away on Sunday and said that throughout his life he had served the society even in fragile health but with a very strong spirit. "Swami Vishweshwa Teertha of Pejavar Math is one of the great saints of our times. Throughout his life he has served the society even in fragile health but with a very strong spirit. He inspired everyone-young and old, rich and poor alike. He had a great vision for a happier and healthier society," said Sri Sri Ravishankar.

Art of Living founder Ravishankar also stated that he has remained an inspiration for him since many decades. "He inaugurated the Art of Living Foundation Center in 1981 and he has been an inspiration since then. He was in touch with me throughout the Ayodhya mediation process and even before as he wanted the resolution of the Ayodhya issue amicably and peacefully between the two communities. His simplicity and large-heartedness is something people will not forget. He will continue to inspire millions across the nation," he added.

Mortal remains of Pejavara Mutt Seer Vishwesha Teertha Swami were laid to rest in Vidyapeeta in Bengaluru on Sunday after performing all the rituals. State honours were also given to Vishwesha Teertha Swami in city's Basavanagudi before the last rites. He passed away earlier on Sunday at Udupi Sri Krishna Mutt. Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa was also present.

Meanwhile, the state government announced three-day mourning from December 29-31, following the demise of Pejavara Mutt Seer. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 4-U.S. strikes in Iraq, Syria target Iranian-backed Shi'ite Muslim militia group

Health News Summary: Patients don't care about provider religious ties, expect all needed care

UPDATE 1-Vodafone Hutchison Australia partners with Nokia to kick off 5G rollout

Care Hospitals to add 800 beds across India by 2021

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

What JNU needs to learn from AMU, and Jamia Millia Islamia

In the year 2019, three universities of the country witnessed violent protests. However, two of them retained trust and confidence of their students but JNU.&#160;...

Universities avoid portal of Youth Parliament, UGC comes with a letter

The flagship web portal was launched by the President of India in presence of Vice President, Prime Minister, and Minister of Parliamentary Affairs but only four schools and four&#160; high educational institutions have registered in the pa...

Sentiment Analysis on Bushfires in Australia: Will public anger unseat Scott Morrison?

In the Twitter based sentiment analysis, we noticed very strong anger against the incumbent Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison for his alleged ignorance to the rising bushfires in South Australia. As demands of his resignation are bec...

Videos

Latest News

US: Members of Indian diaspora march at Times Square in support of CAA

People of Indian-origin on Sunday local time held a march at Times Square in support of the Citizenship Amendment Act, which was enacted on December 12. From the last few days, members of Indian diaspora are holding demonstrations in variou...

Dense fog engulfs Delhi-NCR, visibility drops to zero at several places

Delhi woke up to bone-chilling cold on Monday and a dense layer of fog enveloped the city and its adjoining areas, making the visibility zero at several places. The minimum temperature in Safdarjung docked at 2.6 degrees Celsius at 845 am, ...

With Harden, Westbrook out, Rockets have nothing for Pels

Brandon Ingram and Lonzo Ball scored 27 points each as the host New Orleans Pelicans defeated the short-handed Houston Rockets 127-112 on Sunday night. Jrue Holiday and ETwaun Moore added 25 each and Derrick Favors had 12 points and 16 rebo...

49ers win NFC West, No. 1 seed as Seahawks fall 1 yard short

Raheem Mostert rushed for two second-half touchdowns and the San Francisco 49ers made a late defensive stand to claim the NFC West crown and No. 1 seed in the NFC playoffs with a 26-21 victory at Seattle on Sunday night, the final game of t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019