Left Menu
Development News Edition

Complaint filed against RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat over '130 crore Indians are Hindus' remark

Senior Congress leader V Hanumanth Rao has filed a complaint against RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat over his remark that Sangh regarded all 130 crore people of India as "Hindu society" irrespective of the diversity of religion and culture, police said on Monday.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Hyderabad (Telangana)
  • |
  • Updated: 30-12-2019 15:05 IST
  • |
  • Created: 30-12-2019 15:05 IST
Complaint filed against RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat over '130 crore Indians are Hindus' remark
RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat. Image Credit: ANI

Senior Congress leader V Hanumanth Rao has filed a complaint against RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat over his remark that Sangh regarded all 130 crore people of India as "Hindu society" irrespective of the diversity of religion and culture, police said on Monday. The complaint has been filed in the LB Nagar Police station and calls for the appropriate action to be taken against Bhagwat for the remark.

LB Nagar Police has said that they have not yet registered a case based on the complaint and are taking legal opinion on the same before proceeding further. Speaking at an event to mark RSS-Telangana's Vijay Sankalp Shibir on Wednesday, Bhagwat had said that India has traditionally been 'Hindutvawadi' and that the Sangh regards the 130 crore population of the country as 'Hindu society' irrespective of the diversity of religion and culture here.

"When RSS calls someone a Hindu then it means those people who consider India as their motherland and love it...The son of mother India, irrespective of what language he speaks, which religion he practices, whether he follows any form of worship or not, is a Hindu," Bhagwat said. "So for the Sangh, all 130 crore people of India are a Hindu society. RSS considers everyone as their own and wants the development of everyone. Sangh wants to take everyone together," he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 4-U.S. strikes in Iraq, Syria target Iranian-backed Shi'ite Muslim militia group

Health News Summary: Patients don't care about provider religious ties, expect all needed care

UPDATE 1-Vodafone Hutchison Australia partners with Nokia to kick off 5G rollout

Care Hospitals to add 800 beds across India by 2021

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

What JNU needs to learn from AMU, and Jamia Millia Islamia

In the year 2019, three universities of the country witnessed violent protests. However, two of them retained trust and confidence of their students but JNU.&#160;...

Universities avoid portal of Youth Parliament, UGC comes with a letter

The flagship web portal was launched by the President of India in presence of Vice President, Prime Minister, and Minister of Parliamentary Affairs but only four schools and four&#160; high educational institutions have registered in the pa...

Sentiment Analysis on Bushfires in Australia: Will public anger unseat Scott Morrison?

In the Twitter based sentiment analysis, we noticed very strong anger against the incumbent Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison for his alleged ignorance to the rising bushfires in South Australia. As demands of his resignation are bec...

Videos

Latest News

Work begins for Delhi Metro Ph-IV

After a long wait, the construction of Delhi Metros Phase-IV began with a ground-breaking ceremony at Haider Badli Mor on Monday, officials said. With it, the piling work began for construction of 10 stations on Janakpuri-R K Ashram corrido...

2020 looks promising for New Gurugram realty market

Gurugram Haryana India, Dec 30 ANINewsVoir New Gurugram is enjoying a strategic location due to its smooth connectivity. The widespread connectivity through National Highway-48 and the upcoming Dwarka Expressway will augur well for the real...

Sudan sentences 27 from intelligence service to death over teacher's killing

A Sudanese court sentenced 27 members of the national intelligence service to death on Monday over the killing of a teacher in detention in February during protests that led to the overthrow of former president Omar al-Bashir.The case marks...

REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 11 a.m. GMT/6 a.m. ET

A top Iraqi militia leader warned of a strong response against U.S. forces in Iraq following air strikes in Iraq and Syria overnight that hit several bases of his Iranian-backed group and killed at least 25 people.HONGKONG-PROTESTS Hong Kon...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019