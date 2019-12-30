UP to hold spl assembly session to ratify SC/ST quota on LS seats

A day-long sitting of the Uttar Pradesh state legislature will be held on Tuesday to ratify a bill to extend reservation to SCs and STs in Lok Sabha and state assemblies for another 10 years. The reservation for SCs, STs and Anglo-Indians given for the past 70 years in Lok Sabha and state assemblies was due to end on January 25, 2020.

The reservation for Anglo-Indians in the form of "nomination" is, however, set to expire on January 25 as the bill does not extend the facility to the community. Parliament recently passed a Constitution amendment bill in this regard and the legislation has to be ratified by state legislatures before it becomes a law.

PTI NAV SMI RAX RAX

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.