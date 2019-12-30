Cong, allies speaking 'lies' on CAA-NRC; None will be sent out

Union Minister of State for Finance Anurag Thakur on Monday accused the Congress and its allies of uttering lies and trying to instill fear in the minds of Muslims about the CAA and NRC, asserting none would be sent out of the country under these measures. Addressing a press conference here, he said these parties were opposing the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC) only with an eye on "Muslim vote bank".

"The Congress party is telling lies and trying to instill fear in Muslims about the CAA and NRC. But there need not be any fear or doubts... No question of sending anyone out of country in view of the CAA", he said. Thakur said the CCA provides citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Jain and other minority communities persecuted in Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan.

He claimed these legislations would fulfill the wishes of Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru Sardar Patel and Rajendra Prasad as in 1947 itself a resolution was adopted on this issue. The Union Minister said BJP did not bring the NRC and the first detention centre in Assam was set up during the UPA rule.

Similarly, the National Population Register (NPR) was introduced by the UPA government in 2010 but now being opposed by the Congress itself, he added..

