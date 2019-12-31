Left Menu
Development News Edition

Gen Mukund Naravane takes charge as India's 28th Army chief

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 31-12-2019 12:43 IST
  • |
  • Created: 31-12-2019 12:39 IST
Gen Mukund Naravane takes charge as India's 28th Army chief

Gen Manoj Mukund Naravane on Tuesday took over as the 28th Chief of Army Staff, helming the 1.3 million-strong force at a time India faces evolving security challenges such as cross-border terrorism and an assertive Chinese military along the border. Gen Naravane, who was serving as vice chief of the Army, succeeds Gen Bipin Rawat, appointed the country's first Chief of Defence Staff, a post created to bring in operational convergence among the three services.

As Army chief, Gen Naravane's priorities are expected to be to implement long-pending reforms of the Army, contain cross-border terrorism in Kashmir and bolster the operational capabilities of the force along the northern border where China has been ramping up its military infrastructure in Tibet. Before being appointed vice chief, the alumnus of the National Defence Academy and the Indian Military Academy headed the Army's Eastern Command that takes care of India's nearly 4,000-km border with China.

With Gen Naravane taking charge, all the three services heads, including Navy Chief Admiral Karambir Singh and Indian Air Force Chief RKS Bhadauria, are now from the 56th course of the National Defence Academy. In his 37 years of service, Gen Naravane served in numerous command and staff appointments in peace, field and highly active counter-insurgency environments in Jammu and Kashmir and the Northeast.

He also commanded a Rashtriya Rifles battalion in Jammu and Kashmir and an infantry brigade on the eastern front. Besides, he was part of the Indian Peace Keeping Force in Sri Lanka and served as India's defense attache at the Indian Embassy in Myanmar for three years. He was commissioned into the 7th battalion, the Sikh Light Infantry Regiment in June 1980.

The general is a decorated officer who has been awarded the 'Sena Medal' (Distinguished) for effectively commanding his battalion in Jammu and Kashmir. He is also a recipient of the 'Vishisht Seva Medal' for his services as the Inspector General Assam Rifles (North) in Nagaland and the 'Ati Vishisht Seva Medal' for commanding of a prestigious strike corps.

The outgoing Army chief thanked all the army personnel and their families for extending full support to him in his three year tenure. After a farewell Guard of Honour, Gen Rawat, who paid respects to fallen soldiers at the National War Memorial, also expressed the hope that the Army will rise to greater heights under its new chief.

Asked whether the Army is better prepared now to face the security challenges facing the country he said, "Yes, we are better prepared." "I express my gratitude to all soldiers who have stood steadfast under challenging circumstances, performing their duties, keeping the traditions of our armed forces. My special compliments to our soldiers on northern, western and eastern borders who are braving tough winter and icy winds, steadfastly in guarding our country," he told reporters.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

VisionRI served Legal Notice to Senior Ex-employee for data theft and misuse

UPDATE 1-Hong Kong to end year with multiple protests, kick off 2020 with big march

DLF wins 'Sword of Honour' from British Safety Council, becomes only company globally to get the award 13 times in a year

Asia's first LGBT-focused streaming service tackles taboos

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

What JNU needs to learn from AMU, and Jamia Millia Islamia

In the year 2019, three universities of the country witnessed violent protests. However, two of them retained trust and confidence of their students but JNU.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

Seelampur anti-CAA protest: Court grants bail to two accused on medical grounds

A Delhi court on Tuesday granted interim bail to two accused who were arrested after a protest against the citizenship law turned violent in the Seelampur area earlier this month. Session Judge Brijesh Garg granted bail for three weeks on m...

CRPF DG Bhatnagar retires; ITBP chief given addl charge

ITBP Director General S S Deswal has been given the additional charge to head countrys largest paramilitary force CRPF as its serving DG, R R Bhatnagar, retired on Tuesday. An order issued by the Union home ministry said Deswal, a 1984-batc...

Civilian injured in landmine blast in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir:officials.

Civilian injured in landmine blast in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmirofficials....

UPDATE 1-Taiwan passes law aimed at combating Chinese influence on politics

Taiwans parliament passed an anti-infiltration law on Tuesday to combat perceived threats from China as the democratic island gears up for a presidential vote on Jan. 11 amid heightened tension with Beijing. The legislation is part of a yea...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019