Four militants arrested in Manipur

  • Imphal
  • Updated: 31-12-2019 12:49 IST
  • Created: 31-12-2019 12:46 IST
Four cadres of proscribed militant outfit -- Kanglei Yawol Kanba Lup (KYKL) -- were on Tuesday arrested in Manipur's Thoubal district, police said. All four of them -- identified as Amujao Meitei, Sadokpam Nongpoknganba, Khagenbam Athoi and Mayanglangbam Khoiraba -- are active members of the banned organisation, Thoubal Superintendent of Police (SP) Soibam Ibomcha said.

"During preliminary questioning, the cadres revealed that they were trained for 45 days at a centre in Myanmar," the SP said, adding that more details would be available after further investigation. Official sources said the Manipur-based outfit has set up camps in the hilly terrains of the neighbouring country to avoid police glare.

