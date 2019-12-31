Left Menu
Alert and vigilant BSF jawans brave chilly winters at Attari-Wagah border

Irrespective of the freezing temperature and harsh weather conditions, the Border Security Force (BSF) jawans are devotedly performing their duties of vigilantly guarding the Attari-Wagah border.

  ANI
  • |
  Attari (Punjab)
  • |
  Updated: 31-12-2019 12:54 IST
  • |
  Created: 31-12-2019 12:53 IST
Border Security Force (BSF) jawans guarding the Attari-Wagah border area (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Irrespective of the freezing temperature and harsh weather conditions, the Border Security Force (BSF) jawans are devotedly performing their duties of vigilantly guarding the Attari-Wagah border. "BSF is the largest border guarding force of the world. We make prior plans to combat the challenges we face. During dense fog, we increase our patrolling and the ways of border guarding are made more stringent. Our officers consider their duty as their only religion we don't really get affected by the weather conditions," said Bhupinder Singh, DIG, BSF.

Another sub-inspector pointed out how the security personnel guard the borders round the clock and stay vigilant irrespective of the weather. "It doesn't matter whether its summer, winter or rainy season, our troop stays alert 24/7 on the border. When there's dense fog we need to stay alert and we need extra patrolling. The visibility level here is almost zero and in such situation, we use a whistle to keep a check on our co-officer on duty," said Sub Inspector, Nitika Malik.

The region remains enveloped in thick layer of fog making it challenging for the soldiers due to reduced visibility and unforeseen weather conditions. Nirmal Kaur, another security personnel told ANI that the officers are provided with warm coats and other requirements to keep themselves fit and vigilant. (ANI)

