Left Menu
Development News Edition

Delhi air pollution in 2019: A year of contrasting skylines

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 31-12-2019 13:28 IST
  • |
  • Created: 31-12-2019 13:22 IST
Delhi air pollution in 2019: A year of contrasting skylines
Image Credit: ANI

Blue October skies gave Delhi hope of cleaner air this winter, but just when everyone thought the city ducked the pollution problem, a cocktail of emissions from local sources and stubble burning turned the city into a "gas chamber" again, prompting authorities to shut schools and declare a health emergency. Just days after Diwali, air pollution soared to "emergency levels" for a second time in 2019, forcing the Supreme Court to hold an emergency hearing to find an "immediate solution" to the crisis and the Prime Minister's Office to convene high-level meetings.

Citing a Central Pollution Control Board report, the Delhi government in September claimed its efforts had led to a 25-per cent decrease in air pollution in the last four years and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal posted pictures of clear, blue Delhi skies from his official Twitter account. He even shared the "success story" on air pollution at C40 World Mayors Summit in Copenhagen, Denmark, which he addressed through video conferencing.

The city government and pollution control bodies took early steps, including rigorous night patrolling and enforcement measures, to check polluting activities ahead of the peak pollution period. The Arvind Kejriwal government also organised a mega laser show in an effort to dissuade people from bursting crackers.

However, a large number of people brazenly flouted the Supreme Court-enforced two-hour limit for bursting crackers this year too. Green pyrotechnics also failed to draw good response both from sellers and buyers, primarily due to lack of variety, limited stock and high prices.

The Centre for Science and Environment said fireworks on Diwali played an "overwhelming" role in deteriorating air quality. Then came November, the skies hung heavy and acrid over the national capital and its suburbs with the air quality dipping to the hazardous "severe plus" category, prompting the Supreme Court-mandated Environment Pollution (Prevention and Control) Authority to step in and declare a public health emergency.

As smog enveloped the city in grey for days, schools remained shut, people moved around with masks and others stayed resolutely indoors in what could well be a dystopian nightmare come true. Environmentalists wrote to the BCCI, urging it to move the November 3 India-Bangladesh T20 outside Delhi. Schoolchildren and activists protested across the city and demanded Prime Minister Narendra Modi to intervene.

The political blame game intensified as pollution levels rose. Chief Minister Kejriwal held stubble burning in neighboring states, especially Haryana and Punjab, responsible for making Delhi a "gas chamber". The government's air quality and forecasting service, SAFAR, said the share of farm fires in Delhi's pollution peaked to 44 per cent on November 1. CPCB data showed farm fires increased significantly in Punjab, while Haryana reported a decline in stubble burning.

The Supreme Court stepped in and reprimanded the states for burning stubble. It asked them to provide financial support to farmers so that they can manage crop residue. The apex court also banned construction and demolition activity till December 10.

The AAP government brought in the third edition of the odd-even road space rationing scheme, but experts and the apex court questioned its effectiveness. Intermittent meteorological relief -- rains and high-velocity winds -- came as huge respite for the city, which desperately scoured for solutions to the air pollution problem.

While Delhiites made a beeline for masks and air purifiers, a businessman opened up an "Oxygen Bar" claiming it could help reduce mental fatigue, sleep disorders, blood pressure issues and stress. Municipal bodies came out with anti-smog gun, a cannon shaped device that sprays atomised water droplets in the air. The gun is attached to a water tank built on a movable vehicle, which can be taken to various parts of the city.

The Supreme Court also asked the Centre and the city government to construct a giant smog tower in the city, on the lines of China's largest air purification tower in Xi'an. But environmentalists and experts say the "expensive and inefficient" smog towers will only benefit manufacturers and sellers.

According to CSE director Sunita Narain, in the past three years, critical steps have been taken - from a ban on coal usage in Delhi to moving towards cleaner fuel for vehicles and reducing gross-polluting truck traffic - and it is bending the pollution curve. But these are not enough. One positive takeaway this year was a greater awareness among people of the problem, but experts say it will take at least five years before any major improvements can be seen in the air quality of Delhi-NCR.

Sustainable solutions to manage stubble, curb on emissions from power plants, clean-fuel based industries, a strengthened public transport system and greater public awareness are needed to prevent the city from becoming a "gas chamber" yet again.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

VisionRI served Legal Notice to Senior Ex-employee for data theft and misuse

UPDATE 1-Hong Kong to end year with multiple protests, kick off 2020 with big march

DLF wins 'Sword of Honour' from British Safety Council, becomes only company globally to get the award 13 times in a year

Asia's first LGBT-focused streaming service tackles taboos

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

What JNU needs to learn from AMU, and Jamia Millia Islamia

In the year 2019, three universities of the country witnessed violent protests. However, two of them retained trust and confidence of their students but JNU.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

China stocks set to outperform Wall St in 2019 as markets shake tariff jitters

Chinas stock market has clawed its way from the bottom of the major global index rankings toward the top this year, with a 36 jump in the main blue chip index set to trump the roaring rally in its Wall Street counterparts. Investors have la...

Digest year-ender for domestic stories for month of October, 2019

Oct 1 New DelhiMumbai In a setback to Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis ahead of the Assembly polls, the Supreme Court on Tuesday revived a criminal complaint against the BJP leader alleging he failed to furnish details of two pe...

Carrie Underwood announces she won't be hosting 2020 CMA Awards

American singer Carrie Underwood announced on social media that she has decided to step down as the host of the CMA Awards. According to People magazine, after hosting the Award show for twelve years, the grammy-winning artist said on her I...

Civilian injured in landmine blast in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir: officials

Civilian injured in landmine blast in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmirofficials....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019