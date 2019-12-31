Left Menu
Social activist Alajangi Viswanath Swamy dies at 91

  • Bhawanipatna
  • Updated: 31-12-2019 14:51 IST
Noted social activist and former Rajya Sabha member from Odisha, Alajangi Viswanath Swamy died at his Khariar Road residence in Nuapada district on Tuesday due to old age-related ailments, family sources said. He was 91 and is survived by two sons and three daughters, they said.

Swamy had played an active role in social reformer Vinoba Bhave's Bhoodan Movement. He was nominated to the Upper House of the Parliament on April 4, 2012 and was in the position till April 3, 2018.

Being a follower of Bhave, Swamy had taken a plunge into social service after obtaining a BTech degree in Chemical Engineering. Born in 1929 in Nabarangpur district, Swamy was regarded as one of the most prominent social reformers of Odisha..

