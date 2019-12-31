Civilian sustains injuries in landmine explosion in J-K's Poonch
A civilian sustained injuries following a landmine explosion in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, police said.
The cause of the blast is yet to be ascertained by the security personnel.
Further details are awaited. (ANI)
