DAE to commission third unit of Kakrapar atomic reactor in April next year

The Department of Atomic Energy (DAE) will mostly likely commission the third unit of Kakrapar atomic power reactor in April next year, Union Minister Jitendra Singh said on Tuesday.

Interacting with reporters, Singh, Minister of State in the Prime Minister's Office, said the DAE will now commission a new reactor every year.

The unit 3 of Kakrapar Atomic Power Station (KAPS) will be of 700 MW.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.