Cong leader demands spl Maha Assembly session to repudiate CAA

Congress leader Mohammed Arif Naseem Khan on Tuesday said that as in Kerala, the Maharashtra Assembly should pass a resolution demanding scrapping of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA). Khan, state Congress vice president and former minister, demanded that Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray should convene a special sitting of the Assembly for this purpose.

Congress is part of the Shiv Sena-led government in Maharashtra. "The BJP passed the controversial Act in Parliament because it enjoys majority. I demand that chief minister convene a special session of the state legislature to seek withdrawal of the Act," he said.

The Kerala Assembly on Tuesday passed a resolution demanding scrapping of the CAA, becoming the first state in the country to do so. Some other non-BJP ruled states including West Bengal have announced that they `would not implement' the CAA, which offers citizenship to non-Muslim refugees from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan who arrived in India before 2015.

PTI MR KRK KRK.

