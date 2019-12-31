Stephen Marandi sworn-in as Pro tem Speaker
Senior JMM MLA Stephen Marandi on Tuesday was sworn-in as the Pro tem Speaker of the Jharkhand Assembly. Governor Droupadi Murmu administered the oath to Marandi at the Raj Bhavan here.
Chief Minister Hemant Soren and ministers Rameshwar Oraon and Satyanand Bhokta were present on the occasion. Former chief minister Shibu Soren and senior government officials were also present.
The three-day Assembly session begins on January 6. The Pro tem Speaker will administer the oath to the 81 newly-elected MLAs as members of the House and conduct the proceedings till a regular Speaker is elected during the brief session..
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
ALSO READ
JMM leader Hemant Soren thinks he can become Jharkhand chief
Saffron-clad unmarried men are rapists: Hemant Soren
PM Narendra Modi congratulates Hemant Soren, who led JMM-Cong alliance, for win in Jharkhand.
Jharkhand election results: Raghubar Das, Hemant Soren and Babulal Marandi leading
Jharkhand results: JMM's Hemant Soren leading from Barhait, trailing from Dumka