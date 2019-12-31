Stephen Marandi sworn-in as Pro tem Speaker

Senior JMM MLA Stephen Marandi on Tuesday was sworn-in as the Pro tem Speaker of the Jharkhand Assembly. Governor Droupadi Murmu administered the oath to Marandi at the Raj Bhavan here.

Chief Minister Hemant Soren and ministers Rameshwar Oraon and Satyanand Bhokta were present on the occasion. Former chief minister Shibu Soren and senior government officials were also present.

The three-day Assembly session begins on January 6. The Pro tem Speaker will administer the oath to the 81 newly-elected MLAs as members of the House and conduct the proceedings till a regular Speaker is elected during the brief session..

