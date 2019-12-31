No ministry for Praniti, Cong man pens protest letter in blood

The non-inclusion of three-time Congress MLA Praniti Shinde in the Uddhav Thackeray-led dispensation in Maharashtra has irked party workers in Solapur, with one functionary writing a protest letter in blood and another tendering her resignation. Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had, on Monday, expanded his council of ministers by inducting 26 Cabinet and 10 ministers of state.

Praniti, daughter of veteran Congressman and former chief minister and Union home minister Sushilkumar Shinde, is an MLA from Solapur City Central seat for three terms since 2009. Solapur district Youth Congress president Nitin Nagne wrote a letter in blood to party chief Sonia Gandhi, claiming Praniti and her father had worked hard for the party and had always remained loyal to the leadership.

"But the party has been sidelining them," he alleged in the letter. He demanded that Shinde senior be nominated to Rajya Sabha, and sought some "big responsibility" for the Solapur MLA in the state government to "strengthen and galvanise" the cadre in Solapur district.

In another development, Solapur Congress corporator Firdaus Patel wrote to Maharashtra Congress chief Balasaheb Thorat informing she was resigning from the party and as corporator over denial of ministership to Praniti Shinde..

