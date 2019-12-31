MP: Illegal structures on govt land razed in Indore
Several illegal structures were demolished in Indore on Tuesday as part of the Madhya Pradesh government's drive against land mafia, a senior civic official said. A garden used for hosting marriages, 20 tin sheds and a three-room house belonging to one Jitu Chaudhary was razed in Hira Nagar area amid deployment of police for security, Indore Municipal Corporation's deputy commissioner Mahendra Singh Chouhan said.
"All the structures were constructed without requisite civic permissions. They were constructed after grabbing government land," Chouhan said. Chaudhary has ten cases against his name, a police official informed..
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
