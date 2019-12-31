Two miscreants held with firearm in Muzaffarpur

Police has arrested two miscreants, one of them wanted in several criminal cases, along with a firearm and a live cartridge in Bihar's Muzaffarpur district, a senior police officer said on Tuesday. Acting on a tip-off a police team headed by Deputy Superintendent of Police (West) raided Damodarpur village on Monday evening and nabbed the two miscreants, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Jayant Kant said.

The two miscreants have been identified as Udit Jha alias Sona Babu and Adarsh Joshi, both residents of Muzaffarpur district, Kant said. Jha is wanted in five different criminal cases lodged under Arms Act, NDPS Act, the SSP said, adding that raiding team recovered a .315 bore country-made pistol and one piece of .315 bore live cartridge from their possession..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.