Safety of women and children is top priority, says Cyberabad top cop Hyderabad, Dec 31 (PTI)The Cyberabad Police on Tuesday said it will impart self-defence skills among girls, students and women employees in 2020 as part of the women and children safety measures. Cyberabad Police Commissioner V CSajjanarsaid safety of women and children is their top priority and improving police surveillance in vulnerable areas in Cyberabad Commissionerate were among the priorities of the police.

The rape and murder of a woman veterinarianunder Cyberabad Police Commissionerate in November last week allegedly by four men (who were subsequently killed in an alleged exchange of fire by police) had triggered a massive outrage. Sajjanarfurther said reducing road accidents through education and enforcement, highway patrolling are among the safety measures which will be taken up.

Towards improving police-public interface, effectiveness of Dial-100 and police response to different circumstances will be improved and uniform processes at all police stations in Cyberabad will be undertaken, the Commissioner said. Focus will also be on preventing cyber crimes and economic offences, through initiative to impart digital literacy to students and by educating the public on new types of economic and cyber offences and co-ordination with various agencies to curb activities of cyber criminals and economic fraudsters, the top cop added..

