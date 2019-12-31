Miscreant loots Rs 9 lakh from bank in Patna
A miscreant looted around Rs 9 lakh from a public sector bank branch in the Bihar capital on Tuesday, a senior police officer said. The incident took place at United Bank of India branch located near Veena Cinema under the jurisdiction of Kotwali police station of the capital city, the officer said.
The miscreant entered the United Bank of India's branch located near Veena cinema in the afternoon and looted around Rs 9 lakh by intimidating the bank staff at the cash counter and decamped with the money, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Garima Mallik said. The SSP said the miscreant did not have any weapon and looted the money by scaring the bank staff.
There was no security guard at the bank branch, she said, adding that police have begun the investigation and was scanning the CCTV footage..
