Delhi Police PCR unit felicitated for saving over 500 lives

Delhi Police felicitated its PCR unit for saving over 500 lives, reuniting over 200 missing people and rushing 67 women having labour pain to hospitals this year, a police official said on Tuesday. A felicitation function was held at Aiwan-e-Ghalib Auditorium, where the Joint Commissioner of Police (Operation), K Jegadesan, distributed commendation certificates to Police Control Room (PCR) unit personnel for their performance, the official said.

The PCR unit is the first responder to the caller in distress and attends approximately 5,000 to 6,000 calls daily on their emergency number 112, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (PCR) Sharat Kumar Sinha. From January 1 till December 29 this year, the PCR staff have performed a record number of 1,824 "good works", which includes saving 508 lives, reuniting 213 missing persons with their families and attending to 67 pregnant women by helping them reach hospitals and even providing assistance for child birth inside the PCR van in some cases, Sinha said.

The unit also apprehended 72 robbers, 111 snatchers, 105 auto lifters and several bootleggers. It also traced 1,199 stolen vehicles across the national capital, the DCP said. The PCR staff recovered illicit arms and stolen articles and even rescued animals from the clutches of smugglers, the officer added.

