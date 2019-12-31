Left Menu
Farmers of Amaravati write to President, urging to accord permission for mercy

  • PTI
  • |
  • Amaravati
  • |
  • Updated: 31-12-2019 22:56 IST
  • |
  • Created: 31-12-2019 22:51 IST
Finalization of the capital was done after all parties unanimously passed a resolution (in the Legislature) in favor of Amaravati, they recalled. Image Credit: ANI

Farmers of Amaravati on Tuesday wrote a letter to President Ram Nath Kovind, urging him to accord permission for "mercy killing" as the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government was pursuing "a policy of revenge" against people of the region by deciding to shift the state capital. The farmers of Navuluru, in their letter to the President, sought his intervention to stall the process of shifting the capital or grant them permission for mercy killing.

"We intend to die because all doors for a solution have been closed and the government of Andhra Pradesh is pursuing revenge against the people of Amaravati. We cannot withstand the onslaught of the government through the police force. We opine that death is an ultimate form of protest against the governments that do not guarantee constitutional rights, the farmers said.

They recalled that farmers of the region voluntarily gave up their fertile agricultural lands for building the state capital after the bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh in 2014. Finalization of the capital was done after all parties unanimously passed a resolution (in the Legislature) in favor of Amaravati, they recalled.

During the 2019 election campaign, Jagan Mohan Reddy had promised that Amaravati would be continued as the capital, but once he came to power, he backtracked, they said. "It is in this backdrop that we, with our families, have come on to the streets and are protesting for the past 14 days against the shifting of Amaravati. Nobody from the government is paying an ear to our woes," the farmers lamented.

On top of it, leaders of the ruling YSR Congress, including ministers and legislators, have been mocking them and communalizing the issue in the name of caste and religion, they alleged. "We are raising this supposedly strange demand (for mercy killing) only to highlight our plight and request your excellency to grant us permission," the farmers said.

On December 27, the Andhra Pradesh cabinet had deferred taking a decision on relocating the capital, saying it wanted to wait for the report of an international consulting firm, which is expected to submit the report on January 3. Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy had indicated on December 17 that Andhra Pradesh could have three capitals as decentralization was a real concept.

The existing capital Amaravati, which is only in the basic stages of development could become the "Legislative Capital", the port city Visakhapatnam the "Executive Capital" and Kurnool the "Judiciary Capital", he had said...

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

