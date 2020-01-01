Maha: Labourer electrocuted at Vasai railway station

A 28-year-old labourer was electrocuted when he fell and came in contact with a high tension wire while working at Vasai railway station in Maharashtra's Palghar district, police said on Wednesday. The mishap took place on Tuesday when the victim, identified as Mathura Gupta, was standing on a ladder and doing some welding work on a foot over-bridge at the station.

The ladder suddenly slipped following which Gupta fell on an overhead live wire and got electrocuted, an official at Vasai railway police station said. The station authorities immediately cut off power supply at the site.

The body was brought down and sent for postmortem, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

