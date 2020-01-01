TN: Heavy flow of devotees at St Soosaiyappar Church on New Year's Day

The St Soosaiyappar Church on Wednesday witnessed heavy inflow of devotees on New Year's day.

"I extend greeting of New Year to all the people. At this juncture of New Year, I pray to the Almighty to usher peace, love and togetherness. We also need to thank Him for bringing us here (Earth)," said Father Devasahayam, the priest of the church.

Meanwhile, people in large numbers also visited the Ramanathaswamy temple in the city to seek blessings at the start of the year. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.