New Year:400 held in Ahmedabad for drinking, possessing liquor

Over 400 people were arrested for consumption or possession of liquor during the New Year celebrations in Gujarat's Ahmedabad city, police said on Wednesday. Gujarat is a 'dry' state where manufacture, sale and consumption of liquor is banned.

People came out at the Sabarmati Riverfront and some prominent lakes in the city in large numbers around midnight to welcome 2020, a police official said, adding that no untoward incident was reported from any area. However, several people were caught drinking or possessing liquor during the New Year revelry, specially in Sardarnagar, Bapunagar and Meghaninagar area, he said.

Security was stepped-up at various places in Ahmedabad in view of the late-night parties and celebrations, and the city police kept a watch on revelers, the official said. Random breath analyzer tests were also conducted on people to check if they were drunk, especially while driving, he said.

"As many as 368 people were arrested for consumption of liquor, while 41 others were held for possessing liquor last night," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Control) Vijay Patel said. "No untoward incident was reported from any part of the city and the celebrations went off peacefully," he added.

Hundreds of revelers thronged the Sabarmati Riverfront, Vastrapur and Kankaria lakes, and there was a huge rush at hotels and restaurants as people came out late Tuesday night to usher in the New Year. Many of the residents who stayed at home organized dance parties in their housing societies to bid goodbye to 2019 and welcome the New Year.

Residents of Bhopal, Satellite localities celebrated the New Year with dazzling fireworks. The police kept an eye on celebrations in various parts of the city with the help of nearly 1,000 CCTV and Quick Response Teams.

Women police personnel in plain clothes also mingled with the crowds to prevent incidents like eve-teasing, a police official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.