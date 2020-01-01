NEET 2020 registration date extended till Jan 6

The last date for submission of application form of NEET (UG) - 2020 has been extended to January 6 (up to 11:50 PM), to help the candidates who were not able to apply online due to heavy rush on the website. This is being done following many requests that have been received by the Ministry of Human Resource Development in this regard.

The date of correction of particulars in the online application form remains the same, i.e. from January 15 to January 31 (up to 11.50 pm). Additionally, candidates from the Kashmir Valley, Leh and Kargil can submit the application form offline at the Nodal Centres fixed by the National Testing Agency (NTA).

To get more information, candidates may refer to a public notice dated December 15-17 that is available on the NTA website - ntaneet.nic.in (ANI)

