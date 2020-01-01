Left Menu
Development News Edition

Businessman, wife & daughter found dead inside car on Yamuna expressway

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mathura
  • |
  • Updated: 01-01-2020 15:34 IST
  • |
  • Created: 01-01-2020 15:34 IST
Businessman, wife & daughter found dead inside car on Yamuna expressway

A Delhi-based businessman allegedly shot dead his wife and minor daughter before killing himself inside a car that was found on the Yamuna Expressway in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura district, police said on Wednesday. His minor son was found critically injured inside the car and has been hospitalised, the police said.

The incident came to light when a patrolling vehicle of the police noticed the static Mathura-registered vehicle at the 105th milestone near Vrindavan cut, Superintendent of Police Ashok Kumar Meena told reporters. Preliminary probe revealed that the man was disturbed due to family issues and business matters. He was also under monetary debt, which could be the reason behind him taking the step, Meena said.

A purported suicide note has been recovered from the vehicle and it is under a forensic probe, the officer said. "The car was locked from inside with the bodies inside. The window glass was broken by the police and the bodies retrieved," he said. "The man was in the driver's seat with a pistol in his right hand, while his wife and children in the back seat."

"The bodies were taken out when the police noticed the minor son breathing. He was immediately rushed to a hospital for treatment. The others were dead," the officer said. Prima facie, it appeared that the man first shot his family members and then ended his own life with the pistol, according to the SP.

The family, who belonged to Jagnnath Puri in Mathura city, were staying in Delhi and had come here on New Year's Eve, the officer said, adding the bodies had been sent for post-mortem and an investigation was underway. PTI KIS HMB

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 4-U.S. Embassy evacuated as violent Baghdad protesters denounce air strikes

Pompeo hopes N.Korea's Kim chooses 'peace and prosperity over conflict and war'

UPDATE 1-Trump blames Iran for 'orchestrating' attack on U.S. embassy in Iraq

BRIEF-BOC Aviation To Purchase 18 Airbus A320NEO From Airbus S.A.S

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

What JNU needs to learn from AMU, and Jamia Millia Islamia

In the year 2019, three universities of the country witnessed violent protests. However, two of them retained trust and confidence of their students but JNU.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

Pakistan hands over list of Indian prisoners

Pakistan on Wednesday handed over a list of 282 Indian prisoners including 55 civil and 227 fishermen lodged in the countrys jail to the High Commission of India as part of a bilateral agreement. The Foreign Office said the step is consiste...

Private equity party set to continue in New Year; may see 15-20 pc growth in investments

Private equity investments in the country are expected to grow 15-20 per cent in 2020 as investors pin hopes on the countrys long growth potential after a blockbuster year when credit flow through regular channels turned slow, according to ...

Akhilesh should stay in Pak to understand atrocities being faced by Hindus: UP BJP chief

Hitting out at Akhilesh Yadav for opposing the NPR and the NRC, Uttar Pradesh BJP president Swatantra Dev Singh on Wednesday said the Samajwadi Party chief should stay in Pakistan for a month to understand the atrocities being faced by Hind...

Ben Laughlin becomes first bowler to scalp 100 wickets in BBL

Brisbane Heats pacer Ben Laughlin on Wednesday became the first bowler to scalp 100 wickets in the Big Bash League. He achieved the feat in the ongoing BBL match between Heat and Perth Scorchers.The pacer now has 100 wickets from 79 matches...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020