ATF price surges on New Year

The Airline Turbine Fuel (ATF) prices in Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, and Chennai witnessed a surge on the first morning of the year 2020 on Wednesday. According to Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) data, the price of fuel for domestic airlines rose by about 2.65 per cent, while the price for international airlines rose by about 2.23 per cent since December 2019.

In Delhi, the price of fuel for domestic airlines was hiked up by 2.61 per cent, from Rs 62,686.51 per kilolitre to Rs 64,323.76 per kilolitre, for international airlines, it rose by 2.28 per cent to USD 682.50 per kilolitre from USD 667.25. In Kolkata, the price of fuel for domestic airlines increased by 2.62 per cent, from Rs 68,812.61 per kilolitre to Rs 70,588.61 per kilolitre, while for international airlines, it went up by 2.10 per cent, from USD 723.97 per kilolitre to USD 739.97.

In Mumbai and Chennai, the fuel prices for domestic airlines increased by 2.62 per cent and 2.80 per cent respectively, while for international airlines, the fuel prices rose by 2.25 per cent and 2.31 per cent respectively. Meanwhile, the price of a 14.2 kg cylinder of non-subsidised LPG was also hiked by Rs 19 in Delhi on Wednesday. (ANI)

