Chandigarh: People's budgets impacted due to LPG cylinder price hike

People's budgets are getting impacted as the price of non-subsidised liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) has been hiked by Rs 19 per cylinder. "Price rise is hurting us badly. Today LPG cylinder prices have been raised by Rs 19. We have still not recovered from the impact of price rise of onions. The finances at home are in bad shape. The middle class and the lower class are bearing the brunt of the price rise. The BJP government had come on the back of promises to lower prices," a Chandigarh-based housewife told ANI.

"The monthly ration of our household now comes for around Rs 11,000 whereas earlier it used to come for Rs 6,000," she added. "The monthly budget gets impacted. It is difficult for people who have lower incomes to run their households," another city resident said.

With effect from January 1, 2020, the non-subsidised LPG rates have been revised to Rs 709.50 per cylinder in Chandigarh. It may be noted that state-run fuel retailers change the rates of LPG cylinder every month based on international benchmark rates. (ANI)

