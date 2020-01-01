J&K LG stresses on developing sports infra at grass root level in UT

Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor G C Murmu has stressed on developing sports infrastructure at the grassroots level in the Union Territory and called for a self-sustaining revenue model for local clubs and academies promoting sports activities. For developing sports infrastructure at the grassroots level, Murmu directed officials to prepare a list of panchayats having playgrounds and asked them to submit a funding proposal for the development of sports infrastructure at the panchayat level.

“Deputy commissioners shall identify suitable land for the play-grounds in panchayats having no play ground,” the lieutenant governor said. He made these remarks while reviewing the functioning of the Youth Services and Sports Department in a meeting at the Civil Secretariat here, an official spokesman said on Wednesday.

The lieutenant governor asked officials to roll out a comprehensive mechanism for developing a self-sustaining revenue model for local sports clubs and academies which would go a long way for growth and expansion of sports infrastructure. He also observed that all high schools in Jammu and Kashmir with play grounds would have a Physical Education Teacher (PET) to train students at large.

During the meeting, the lieutenant governor also sought a report on progress in the construction of multipurpose indoor sports stadium halls, and was informed by officials that 12 such halls would be ready by March this year, the spokesman said. He said the participants of the meeting were also apprised of various initiatives taken by the J&K Sports Council to promote and involve more youngsters in sports, the discipline-wise requirement of coaches by the J&K Sports Council, the status of Khelo India - Sports for Peace and Development and the procurement of sports equipment.

PTI TAS RAX RAX

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.