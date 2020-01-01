Fire in Bhiwandi industrial unit; none hurt

An industrial unit was gutted in fire on Wednesday afternoon in Bhiwandi town in Thane district of Maharashtra, officials said. No casualty has been reported in the blaze which erupted in the box-making unit in the powerloom town around 4 pm.

Fire officials said two fire engines were used to put out the fire by 6 pm. The cause of the fire cannot be known immediately, he added..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.