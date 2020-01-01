Left Menu
Development News Edition

Fire in Bhiwandi industrial unit; none hurt

  • PTI
  • |
  • Thane
  • |
  • Updated: 01-01-2020 19:55 IST
  • |
  • Created: 01-01-2020 19:03 IST
Fire in Bhiwandi industrial unit; none hurt
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

An industrial unit was gutted in fire on Wednesday afternoon in Bhiwandi town in Thane district of Maharashtra, officials said. No casualty has been reported in the blaze which erupted in the box-making unit in the powerloom town around 4 pm.

Fire officials said two fire engines were used to put out the fire by 6 pm. The cause of the fire cannot be known immediately, he added..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 4-U.S. Embassy evacuated as violent Baghdad protesters denounce air strikes

Pompeo hopes N.Korea's Kim chooses 'peace and prosperity over conflict and war'

UPDATE 1-Trump blames Iran for 'orchestrating' attack on U.S. embassy in Iraq

BRIEF-BOC Aviation To Purchase 18 Airbus A320NEO From Airbus S.A.S

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

What JNU needs to learn from AMU, and Jamia Millia Islamia

In the year 2019, three universities of the country witnessed violent protests. However, two of them retained trust and confidence of their students but JNU.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

Pune: 19 held for attack on Cong office, Thopte condemns act

Nineteen people were arrested for the attack on the Congress office here by supporters of party MLA Sangram Thopte who were protesting against his non- inclusion in the Maharashtra ministry, the police said on Wednesday. The MLA, however, ...

C'garh govt announces schemes to compensate labourers

The Chhattisgarh government has decided to launch schemes offering fixed compensation for registered construction and unorganised labourers in the event of death on work or disability. Under the schemes, dependents of a worker who dies in ...

Rajasthan minister accuses BJP of doing politics on death of children in Kota hospital

Rajasthan Health Minister Raghu Sharma on Wednesday accused the BJP of doing politics over deaths of children at a hospital in Kota and said adequate funds were not provided for medical facilities when the party was in power. Talking to the...

UPDATE 1-Six Saudi prisoners freed by Yemen's Houthis return home

Six Saudi Arabian prisoners held in Yemen by the Iran-aligned Houthi group have returned home in a move facilitated by the International Committee of the Red Cross ICRC, Saudi state media, the ICRC and Houthi media said on Wednesday.The six...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020