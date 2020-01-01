C'garh govt announces schemes to compensate labourers

The Chhattisgarh government has decided to launch schemes offering fixed compensation for registered construction and unorganised labourers in the event of death on work or disability. Under the schemes, dependents of a worker who dies in an accident at work will be given Rs 1 lakh compensation and Rs 50,000 in case of injury leading to disability.

The announcement was made by Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Wednesday, an official said. The 'Mukhyamantri Vishwakarma Nirman Shramik Mrityu evam Divyang Sahayta Yojana' will cover registered construction labourers, he said.

This scheme will be implemented by the Chhattisgarh Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board of the Labour Department. Labourers registered under the Chhattisgarh Unorganised Labourer Social Security Board will be compensated under 'MukhyamatriAsangathit Karmkaar Mrityu evam Divyang Sahayta Yojana', he said.

"Under these schemes, if a registered construction or unorganised labourer dies in accident at work at work, his family will be given financial aid of Rs 1 lakh while a sum of Rs 50,000 has been provisioned in case of disability caused to a worker due to accident," he said. These schemes would benefit around 36 lakh workers in the age group of 18-60 years.

However, the financial aid under the two schemes will not be provided in cases of death due to consumption of intoxicants, suicide, or brawl among labourers, the official explained. In rural areas, these measures will be implemented after expiry of the model code of conduct which is in force for the elections to Panchayat bodies scheduled to be held during January-February period..

