National Green Corps scheme revived in J&K

  PTI
  Jammu
  Updated: 01-01-2020 20:40 IST
  Created: 01-01-2020 20:40 IST
The National Green Corps scheme, which was revoked for over a decade, has been revived for Jammu and Kashmir, an official spokesman said on Wednesday. "As a result of persistent efforts of J&K Pollution Control Board (PCB), the Environment Education, Awareness and Training (EEAT) scheme of Union Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change for National Green Corps (Eco-Clubs) has been revived for J&K," the spokesman said.

He said the J&K PCB put efforts for the revival of the scheme in the State Nodal Agency (SNA) meet organized by MoEFCC in Kevadia in Gujarat. "Consequent to that, the Environment and Forests Ministry has approved the release of Grant-in-Aid of Rs 2.6 crore to J&K PCB," the spokesman said.

Under this scheme, he said the J&K PCB would provide financial assistance to 3,742 Eco Clubs of registered schools in both the regions of the Union Territory along with 96 Eco Clubs of registered colleges, for which funds would soon be released via Direct Bank Transfer by the Board.

