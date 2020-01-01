Etawah, Meerut coldest in UP at 2.8 deg Celsius

Etawah and Meerut were the coldest places in Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday, with both recording a low of 2.8 degrees Celsius. The minimum temperature in the state capital Lucknow settled at 4 degrees Celsius. It was 0.7 degrees Celsius on Tuesday.

According to the Meteorological Department, Bareilly and Kanpur recorded a minimum of 3.2 degrees Celsius each, Sultanpur 3.6 degrees Celsius, Varanasi 6.5 degrees Celsius and Allahabad 7.2 degrees Celsius. The weather department has forecast rain and thundershower in eastern part of the state for Thursday.

On Tuesday, the temperature in Kanpur hit the zero-degree mark in the early hours.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.