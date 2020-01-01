Haryana: 14 IAS officers of 2011 batch promoted

The Haryana government led by Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Wednesday promoted 14 IAS officers of 2011 batch to the Junior Administrative Grade of IAS cadre post.

The officers who have been promoted include Amit Khatri, Vinay Pratap Singh, Aditya Dahiya, Mukul Kumar, Naresh Kumar, Anju Chaudhry, Mahavir Kaushik, Yash Pal, Virender Singh Hooda, Yashendra Singh, Narhari Singh Banger, Rajiv Mehta, and Pradeep Kumar.

The government also granted performa promotion to Vijay Kumar Siddappa Bhavikatti, who is presently on the Central deputation under the Central Staffing Scheme (CSS), said an official statement. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

